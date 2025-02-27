LINCOLN, Del. — The Ellendale Fire Company and Sussex County Department of Public Safety are monitoring smoke conditions in the Lincoln area after a large debris pile caught fire at a construction site on Clendaniel Pond Road that began Feb.23.
The fire began when trees, brush and other materials cleared for the new Cypress Estates housing development were pushed into several piles. One of those piles built up enough heat to ignite and has been smoldering for several days says first responders.
Ellendale firefighters responded to the site, using an on-site loader to help contain the flames while extinguishing exterior hot spots with handlines and a deck gun. Although the fire was largely put out, deep-seated areas continue to smolder.
DNREC is now managing the site, conducting air monitoring and assessing the situation. Smoke has been reported as far as Bayhealth Sussex Campus. Fire officials and contractors will continue monitoring the area, with plans to pull apart the pile for further extinguishment.
Authorities advise that there is no need to call 911 if the fire is observed, as it is being actively managed and action will be taken as necessary.