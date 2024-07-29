MILTON, Del.- As summer draws to a close, the Milton Library is set to hold its final Little Explorers Book Club session of the season. This fun event, scheduled from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., will feature a discussion on "The Dinosaur Lady" by Linda Skeers. Young readers are encouraged to delve into the story beforehand to participate in the conversation fully. The library says the program caters to children aged four to seven, allowing them to explore literature in an engaging and educational setting.
The Little Explorers Book Club provides a weekly gathering for young minds to discover the joy of reading. With the final session approaching, it's a reminder that the summer is also coming to an end. Parents and caregivers are invited to bring their little ones for one last adventure into the world of books.