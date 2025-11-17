FEDERALSBURG, Md. -A late-night fire destroyed a barn and garage in Caroline County on Sunday, causing an estimated $170,000 in damage, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
Crews were called around 11:21 p.m. to the 25,500 block of Three Bridges Road after a neighbor spotted the fire. The one-story barn and garage, owned by Glenn Williamson, were already heavily involved when firefighters arrived.
The Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Company responded with 25 firefighters. Crews brought the fire under control within an hour. No one was hurt, and no people who live there were displaced.
Investigators said the area of origin and preliminary cause remain under investigation. The structure loss is estimated at $90,000, with an additional $80,000 in contents destroyed.