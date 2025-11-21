JOE NOWOTNY

Former Laurel High School FFA member Joe Nowotny was elected to the National Officer team (National FFA Organization).

INDIANAPOLIS, In. — Sussex County representatives made a strong showing at the 98th National FFA Convention and Expo, joining more than 73,000 attendees earlier this month and earning leadership roles, top awards, and national recognition.

One of the state’s standout achievements came from Joey Nowotny, a former Laurel High School member, who was elected Eastern Region Vice President for 2025–26. Only six national officers are chosen each year.

Members also interacted with 300 exhibitors, including colleges, universities, and agriculture industry representatives highlighting 350-plus career pathways.

Delaware students earned numerous honors across career and leadership development competitions:

Career and Leadership Development Awards

  • Spanish Creed Speaking, finalist: Miely Medina Rizo, Appoquinimink High School

  • Floriculture, Gold: Ashton Evans and Brooke Ryan, Middletown High School

  • Food Science and Technology, Gold: Lana Manzo, Middletown High School

  • Horse Evaluation, Gold: Brooke Taylor, Woodbridge High School

  • Forestry, Top-five team with all Gold: Joseph Delaney (fifth-place individual), Zachary Binnie, Nathaniel Sutton, Keith Schmid, Odessa High School

  • Agronomy, Top-10 team, Gold: Faith Downs, Odessa High School

  • Environmental Science and Resources, Gold: Luke Brown, Odessa High School

  • Employment Skills, 8th place: Kalena Diaz, Odessa High School

Agriscience Fair Awards

  • Plant Systems, 7th place: Jazzlynn Herscher and Brooklyn Hysan, Laurel High School

  • Social Systems, 6th place: Brynnen Thompson and Destinie McCrea, Laurel High School

In addition, 20 Delaware members earned their American Degree, the highest honor available to FFA members, requiring years of dedication, supervised agricultural experience hours, and community service.

