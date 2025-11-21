INDIANAPOLIS, In. — Sussex County representatives made a strong showing at the 98th National FFA Convention and Expo, joining more than 73,000 attendees earlier this month and earning leadership roles, top awards, and national recognition.
One of the state’s standout achievements came from Joey Nowotny, a former Laurel High School member, who was elected Eastern Region Vice President for 2025–26. Only six national officers are chosen each year.
Members also interacted with 300 exhibitors, including colleges, universities, and agriculture industry representatives highlighting 350-plus career pathways.
Delaware students earned numerous honors across career and leadership development competitions:
Career and Leadership Development Awards
Spanish Creed Speaking, finalist: Miely Medina Rizo, Appoquinimink High School
Floriculture, Gold: Ashton Evans and Brooke Ryan, Middletown High School
Food Science and Technology, Gold: Lana Manzo, Middletown High School
Horse Evaluation, Gold: Brooke Taylor, Woodbridge High School
Forestry, Top-five team with all Gold: Joseph Delaney (fifth-place individual), Zachary Binnie, Nathaniel Sutton, Keith Schmid, Odessa High School
Agronomy, Top-10 team, Gold: Faith Downs, Odessa High School
Environmental Science and Resources, Gold: Luke Brown, Odessa High School
Employment Skills, 8th place: Kalena Diaz, Odessa High School
Agriscience Fair Awards
Plant Systems, 7th place: Jazzlynn Herscher and Brooklyn Hysan, Laurel High School
Social Systems, 6th place: Brynnen Thompson and Destinie McCrea, Laurel High School
In addition, 20 Delaware members earned their American Degree, the highest honor available to FFA members, requiring years of dedication, supervised agricultural experience hours, and community service.