LAUREL, Del.- Voters in the Laurel School District turned down a proposed operating tax increase during a special election held Feb. 9.
Unofficial results show 1,113 votes against the additional levy and 612 votes in favor. The referendum failed at all polling locations, with the largest margin of opposition reported at the Laurel Fire Hall.
The proposal asked voters to authorize the district to levy an additional $0.0742 per $100 of assessed property value, effective July 1, 2026, and continuing annually thereafter. If approved, officials say the additional tax would have generated $1,632,032 for the district in fiscal year 2027.
According to the Laurel School District, the funding was intended to support daily school operations. Planned uses included improving salary packages for educators and support staff, covering rising costs for utilities, transportation and maintenance, expanding special education services, and maintaining instructional, extracurricular, safety and security programs.
Polling locations included Laurel Elementary School, the Laurel Fire Hall and North Laurel Early Learning Academy. The referendum is Laurel’s first current expense referendum since 1985.
With the referendum defeated, the district will continue operating under its current tax structure.