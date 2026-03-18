LEWES, Del. - The Lemon Tree in Lewes will remain open beyond its previously announced closing date after a deal to sell the longtime restaurant fell through, the owners announced.
The restaurant, located at 416 E Savannah Rd., had planned to close March 19 after 33 years in business. Owners Terry and Allie Thomas had already begun preparing for their final days when they received unexpected news that the sale to a buyer would not move forward.
"As we approached what we believed would be our final days in business, we received unexpected news that we were not prepared for," said the owners. "Due to a sudden circumstance, the sale to the current buyer will unfortunately not be moving forward."
With the sale canceled, the Lemon Tree will now stay open until a new buyer is found, according to the restaurant.
“We are incredibly grateful for the continued love and support from our community during this time,” the owners said. “It truly means the world to us.”
Terry previously told CoastTV the decision to sell came as Lewes continues to change, adding she was ready to step away and allow another business to take over the space.
Now, the focus shifts to finding a new owner. The Thomas's are encouraging anyone interested in purchasing the restaurant to contact their realtor, Kathy Ford, for more information.