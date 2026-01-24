DELAWARE- A Level 1 driving warning will take effect in Delaware at midnight, meaning drivers should use extra caution and avoid unnecessary travel.
Gov. Matt Meyer issued the warning to coincide with a previously declared state of emergency. The warning will remain in place until further notice and could be upgraded if road conditions worsen.
A Level 1 driving warning urges motorists to use extra caution and avoid unnecessary travel. Drivers are encouraged to stay off the roads unless travel is necessary for safety, health or essential business reasons. The warning is meant to keep roads clear for emergency responders and essential workers.
Code Purple shelters will be open 24 hours statewide during the storm. The shelters provide emergency housing, meals and basic resources for people experiencing homelessness.
Shelter contacts by county include:
New Castle County: 302-652-8033
Kent County: 1-800-733-6816
Sussex County: 302-519-0024
Residents can also call 2-1-1 for assistance with shelter, food, medical needs or transportation.
The Delaware National Guard has begun deploying assets statewide, and DelDOT crews are preparing for snow removal operations. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Delaware through 1 p.m. Monday.