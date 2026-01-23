DELAWARE - A state of emergency will take effect early Sunday as Delaware prepares for a winter storm expected to bring heavy snow and hazardous conditions across the state.
Gov. Meyer signed the declaration Friday afternoon. It goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday and allows the state to mobilize resources ahead of the storm, including the Delaware National Guard.
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency has been operating at an enhanced watch level since Friday morning and is scheduled to move to full activation Sunday. State and local agencies, including DelDOT, Delaware State Police and county emergency managers, are coordinating response efforts.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for all of Delaware from Saturday evening through Monday afternoon.
State officials say driving restrictions are likely if conditions worsen. Delaware uses a three-level system that ranges from a driving warning urging motorists to stay off the roads, to a full driving ban limiting travel to emergency and utility crews.
Drivers are advised to avoid travel once the storm begins and to monitor road conditions throughout the weekend.
