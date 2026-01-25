DELAWARE - A Level 2 Driving Restriction is now in effect for New Castle and Kent counties as a winter storm brings hazardous road conditions across much of the state.
Gov. Matthew Meyer issued the restriction, effective at 10 a.m., in an effort to reduce traffic and keep roads clear for emergency responders and essential personnel.
Under a Level 2 Driving Restriction, only essential personnel may drive on Delaware roadways. This includes snow removal crews employed or contracted by public or private agencies, as well as those pre-approved through the Delaware Emergency Management Agency’s State of Emergency Driving Waiver Program.
People who live in affected areas are urged to stay home and avoid all nonessential travel until conditions improve.
Shelter contacts by county:
New Castle County: 302-652-8033
Kent County: 1-800-733-6816
Sussex County: 302-519-0024
Or call 211 for assistance
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency encourages people to stay informed through the Delaware Emergency Notification System.
A Level 1 driving warning took effect throughout the state at midnight.
Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.