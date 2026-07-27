LEWES, Del. — Redevelopment of the former Army Reserve Center in Lewes is still at least five years away, with city officials saying environmental testing must be completed before any work can begin.
The city and the Lewes Board of Public Works discussed plans for the long-vacant Savannah Road property during a joint meeting Monday. The site is expected to become a municipal campus with city offices, the Board of Public Works and the Lewes Police Department.
Officials said the building, which was used by the Army Reserve beginning in 1959, must undergo environmental testing before the city can determine whether it will be renovated or demolished and rebuilt.
People in Lewes have long wondered what would become of the vacant property.
"I just wonder why it's an empty building after all these years and not being used," one Lewes resident said.
Another Delawarean, Paul Buchell, said he supports the city's vision for the property.
"I think that's a great idea," Buchell said. "I'd rather see it [used for] public works and municipalities than new homes or condos or something like that. I think that would enhance the area."
Officials also said current city and BPW offices have outgrown their existing buildings and that temporary office space may be needed while the redevelopment project moves forward. Once environmental testing is complete, the city will decide whether to renovate the existing structure or tear it down and build a new facility.
Under the proposed agreement, the City of Lewes would own the municipal complex, with the Board of Public Works occupying the building as a tenant.