LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Board of Public Works has submitted an initial inventory of service lines connecting water mains to homes and businesses, in compliance with the Environmental Protection Agency’s revised Lead and Copper Rule. The inventory is intended to identify any lead service lines and develop a replacement plan.
Of the roughly 3,700 service lines in Lewes, 63 were identified as lead, 32 as galvanized, and around 1,800 remain “unknown.” This inventory is labeled “initial” as the EPA acknowledges that it may take utilities years to fully identify the materials of all their service lines.
Customers with lead, galvanized, or “unknown” lines will receive a letter explaining the findings and offering guidance on reducing the risk of lead exposure.
Lewes BPW emphasized that its drinking water is lead-free when it enters the system. However, as water travels through service lines, lead can enter from the lines or through private plumbing, which the BPW does not control.
"While we still have some work to do, we’re proud of our compliance with the EPA’s revised regulations and our protection of our customers from lead," said Thomas Panetta, BPW Board President. He encouraged residents to help by identifying the material of their private water lines via a customer survey.
Lewes BPW continues to test and treat its water to minimize the potential for lead contamination and notes that it is safe to drink.
This action follows problems with the city's water main in August. The water main at the canal crossings broke and resulted in a Boil Water Notice from the BPW as a precaution.