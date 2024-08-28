Lewes BPW

According to Lewes BPW President, Tom Panetta, crews are currently working on resolving the problem and that no one's service is impacted, since the problem lies with only one of three lines.

LEWES, Del. - Early Aug. 28, the Lewes Board of Public Works posted to the city website that there is a water outage due to an issue on Savannah Road. 

This comes after several Lewes water issues and outages the week of Aug. 19. In that case, a Boil Water Notice had to be put in place and a water main break near the canal needed repairing.

 

