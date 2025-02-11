LEWES, Del. - At a Mayor and City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 10, Mayor Andrew Williams announced that he will not be running for re-election.
"With the budget coming up, I wanted to be transparent that I was not running for election. So I think it's important for my colleagues and for the community to know that as I deliberate on that budget."
Williams went up against and beat incumbent Mayor Ted Becker in 2022. While he was not specific about his reasons for leaving, he made note that the decision had nothing do with his colleagues on the council.
"It's personal things in my life, both good and bad and you sort of have to weigh those things," said Williams. "You're essentially signing up for a three year term in the system that we have so I've weighed that and I've made the decision that I'm not up for it. I've said before that I view this as a sprint and not a marathon."
The announcement, made at the end of the meeting, ended with Williams not ruling out future endeavors in the municipality.
"I hesitate to say I won't run for re-election this term, but I might come back into the arena in the future. So I need to step away now to have the energy to do that." said Williams.
The municipal election will be on May 10 and anyone interested in being an election officer can sign up here.