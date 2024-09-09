LEWES, Del.- Lewes is set to shine a spotlight on light pollution during its Environmental Subcommittee meeting. City officials are set to discuss the ongoing issue of artificial lighting detracting from the natural beauty of the night sky. Light pollution, caused by excessive man-made lighting, has raised concerns among residents and environmental advocates alike. Some locals say it obscures star visibility and disrupts the ecosystem. The committee is expected to consider updates to the current lighting regulations. This meeting will take place at Lewes City Hall at 1 p.m.
One of the proposed solutions on the table includes adjusting the direction of streetlights. The outdoor lights would be changed to face downward to reduce skyward light. This idea has been reviewed in previous discussions and could be revisited during today’s meeting. As awareness of light pollution grows, the city aims to balance urban development with preserving the serene, star-filled views Lewes is known for.