Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR DELAWARE AND THE UPPER EASTERN SHORE OF MARYLAND... The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EST this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...New Castle, Kent, Inland Sussex, Delaware Beaches, Kent MD, Queen Annes, Talbot and Caroline. * TIMING...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EST this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 to 30 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the 50s to low 60s. * IMPACTS...Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. &&