MILTON, Del. - A Lewes man was arrested Wednesday evening for his sixth DUI offense and multiple traffic-related charges following a crash investigation.
Delaware State Police responded to a crash on Hudson Road near Lewes Georgetown Highway around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 26. When they arrived, they learned that the driver of a Chevrolet S10, later identified as 37-year-old Thomas Clendaniel, had run away from the scene. Witnesses provided a description of his clothing, and troopers began searching the area.
A short time later, troopers found Clendaniel walking on the shoulder of Lewes Georgetown Highway and was wearing the same clothing described by witnesses. Troopers reported smelling alcohol on him and observed signs of impairment. When asked to complete Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, Clendaniel refused. He was taken into custody without issue and transported to Troop 7 for a legal blood draw.
A background check revealed Clendaniel had five previous DUI convictions and was driving on a suspended or revoked license at the time of the crash.
An initial investigation determined that Clendaniel had been driving south on Hudson Road behind a Nissan Sentra. When the driver of the Nissan, a 57-year-old woman from Saint Michaels, Maryland, slowed down to turn into a driveway, Clendaniel rear-ended her car. The woman and her two passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.
Clendaniel was charged with the following offenses and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $13,500 secured bond:
- 6th Offense DUI (Felony)
- Three counts of Vehicular Assault Second Degree
- Drunk on a Highway
- Leaving the Scene of a Crash Resulting in Injury
- Driving While Suspended or Revoked
- Other traffic-related offenses