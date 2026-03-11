LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a Lewes man after troopers say he entered a home early Tuesday morning and grabbed a man inside before running away.
The arrest happened around 2 a.m. March 10 when troopers responded to a house on the 19000 block of Plantation Road for a report of an active burglary.
When troopers arrived, DSP said people inside the home were yelling and pointing toward the direction the man had run, according to Delaware State Police. DSP found 57-year-old Dale Andrews of Lewes nearby and took him into custody without trouble.
Police said their investigation found that Andrews entered the home through an unlocked door and grabbed a 57-year-old man inside. Another person in the house confronted Andrews, and he ran away from the house.
The man who was grabbed suffered minor hurt.
Andrews was taken to Delaware State Police Troop 7, where he was charged with first-degree burglary involving an occupied dwelling causing injury, a felony and offensive touching.
He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $20,500 cash bond.