LEWES, Del. — A local parking working group in Lewes is reconsidering its approach to managing limited spaces, shifting away from an earlier proposal for a residential parking permit program.
The idea now is to have parking zones for the people who live here to be complimentary, the group said. The group is also considering launching a pilot program on select streets.
For residents like Jim Gallagher, finding parking in Lewes can be a daily frustration.
“I get a knot in my stomach,” Gallagher said. “This is beyond me. I mean, what more can you do?”
Working group members say they are trying to avoid the challenges seen in nearby beach towns where permit parking can deter visitors. Instead, the group is exploring a zoning system on streets such as Chestnut, Market and Mulberry, which were found to have more available on-street parking.
Group member and councilman, Joe Elder, said the goal is to strike a balance among residents, visitors and businesses.
“It’s not permit parking. We’re trying to find little zones where everyone can exist,” Elder said. “And one of our main goals is to try and get more turnover so that our business community can thrive.”
Starting May 1, the meters downtown will be active again.
"We've never really enforced the three hour parking limits in those areas," said Elder. "So what will happen is someone might come in and stay out all day. They might leave their car there for a week."
The working group is scheduled to meet again April 17 and plans to present its recommendations to the mayor and city council on April 22.