Lewes Parking

The Lewes Parking Working Group is exploring potential parking changes, including possible city-wide 3-hour limits and a residential permit program. 

LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Parking Working Group met again Friday morning to discuss parking solutions to keep everyone happy, including residents, visitors and businesses.

The group mentioned the idea of city-wide 3-hour parking, which is yet to be defined where exactly that would apply to. 

A residential parking permit program is also something the working group is exploring. Officials are studying models in nearby beach towns such as Rehoboth Beach and Bethany Beach, as well as areas in other states, to see how similar communities manage parking in compact downtown areas.

During Friday's meeting, the group mentioned the possibilities of zoning by street and curb marked spots within the program.

Currently, Lewes uses a metered parking system divided into two areas — downtown and the beaches — along with several non-metered lots throughout the city.

Any recommendations from the working group would need approval from mayor and council before being implemented.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

Recommended for you