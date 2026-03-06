LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Parking Working Group met again Friday morning to discuss parking solutions to keep everyone happy, including residents, visitors and businesses.
The group mentioned the idea of city-wide 3-hour parking, which is yet to be defined where exactly that would apply to.
A residential parking permit program is also something the working group is exploring. Officials are studying models in nearby beach towns such as Rehoboth Beach and Bethany Beach, as well as areas in other states, to see how similar communities manage parking in compact downtown areas.
During Friday's meeting, the group mentioned the possibilities of zoning by street and curb marked spots within the program.
Currently, Lewes uses a metered parking system divided into two areas — downtown and the beaches — along with several non-metered lots throughout the city.
Any recommendations from the working group would need approval from mayor and council before being implemented.