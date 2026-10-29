LEWES, Del. - Members of the Lewes Legacy Work Group and Planning Commission met to discuss how two new Delaware laws could affect future development, affordable housing and local control over planning decisions.
Senate Bill 23 requires towns and cities to include affordable housing plans in their comprehensive plans. Critics say the law takes away opportunities for public comment on proposed developments.
House Bill 450 changes how Delaware reviews new developments by adjusting traffic study requirements.
As housing developments continue to expand in Lewes, some people are concerned about the impact on the city's environment and infrastructure.
"There's housing developments everywhere. There is forestry that has been taken down just to build houses," said Linda Duffy.
Members of the Planning Commission say navigating the new state laws has been difficult, particularly when state development priorities conflict with the city's vision for future growth.
Planning Commission Chair Rich Innes raised concerns about how the state identifies areas for development, including environmentally sensitive parts of Lewes.
"The state strategy document identifies our beach area, which is already seeing sunny day flooding, which is known to be a very environmentally sensitive area." Innes said.
Innes said House Bill 450 has led to decisions the city may not agree with, particularly regarding where future development should be concentrated.
"It designates that a growth area. Well, Louis is going to look at that and say, no, no, no, this is not where we want to concentrate development. We don't want to concentrate growth there. It doesn't make sense."
Despite concerns about development, some people in Lewes believe affordable housing should remain a priority, especially for workers who cannot afford housing prices in the resort community.
"A lot of people work here. They work for schools. They work for restaurants. They work at places where they can't afford, you know, resort prices for housing," said Jennifer Maguire.
The Planning Commission also expressed concerns that Senate Bill 23 reduces opportunities for people to provide input on new proposed developments.
"I think that it removes local control. Over, over. In this case, we're talking about housing," said Innes, "But it goes beyond that. It goes to transportation corridors. It goes to the very fabric of our community."
The commission says its goal is to create a comprehensive plan that benefits Lewes in the years ahead while addressing housing needs, environmental concerns and future growth.
The Lewes Planning Commission plans to continue hosting community workshops as it develops the city's new comprehensive plan.
The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 4.