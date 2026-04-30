LEWES, Del. - Concerns over traffic, safety and ongoing development along Route 1 brought Lewes residents together with state and transportation officials during a community meeting this week.
District 20 Rep. Alonna Berry and State Sen. Russ Huxtable hosted the discussion at Delaware State Police Troop 7, focusing on the Minos Conway development project currently underway along the busy corridor.
The meeting gave community members an opportunity to ask questions and raise concerns about how construction and future growth could impact their neighborhoods.
“we wanted to have this conversation because there's a lot of construction happening in that community as well as here. Any other concerns that they might have,” Berry said during the event.
Officials from the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) also attended, using the forum to share information and address questions from residents.
“We like to participate in events like this because it gets, the word out, the accurate information,” a DelDOT representative said. “You know, it's always great when a representative or a senator can organize events and get more people in the room together.”
Much of the discussion centered on traffic congestion, construction timelines and broader community impacts. At times, the conversation grew tense as residents voiced frustrations and pressed for clearer answers.
“we had a robust and lively discussion about traffic and the construction timeline and process. Additionally, we talked a little bit about community safety as well as health care and, and any policies that are impacting,” Berry said.
Some residents expressed specific concerns about safety as development continues. Shirley Hickey, who lives in Nassau Commons, said recent changes have altered how people can access nearby properties.
“my safety concern is now the people couldn't well they might have been able to, but it wouldn't. I let them walk through that woods to get to us. There's nothing to prevent that now. They go on the trail, they can go right up on our burn and be in our backyard,” Hickey said.
Berry emphasized the importance of transparency as construction progresses, saying open communication can help residents better understand what to expect.
“I think transparency is critical to everything,” she said. “Anyone who's living in a community that has any sort of construction happening on, their properties or near their properties should be knowledgeable and aware of what the timeline is, what the changes are going to be happening to their road.”
Officials say meetings like this aim to keep residents informed while giving them a platform to voice concerns as development continues along Route 1.