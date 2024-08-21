LEWES. Del. - Community members in the city of Lewes spent the afternoon filling lampposts, street signs, and other spots with with teal ribbons to support those dealing with ovarian cancer.
"Turn The Towns Teal" is a national awareness campaign for ovarian cancer, and their mission is to raise as much awareness as possible and bring light to a disease that may not be as common as others, but still deserves its recognition.
September is national ovarian cancer month, and teal is the color associated.
According to the "Turn The Towns Teal" organization, detecting the cancer at an early stage can help to save someone's life.
Other towns like Milton have also turned their town teal to join in on bringing awareness.