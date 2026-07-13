WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., died Saturday night following what his office described as a brief and sudden illness. He was 71. President Donald Trump has ordered flags be flown at half-staff.
Graham's office confirmed his death in a statement to NBC on Sunday, saying his family "appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period."
President Donald Trump honored Graham in a proclamation ordering American flags to be flown at half-staff until 6 p.m. July 18.
According to NBC, emergency crews responded to Graham's Capitol Hill home Saturday night after receiving a call involving cardiac arrest. His office later said the preliminary cause of death was aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
Graham was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002 and was serving as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee. He was seeking a fifth six-year term in the November election and was widely known for his leadership on national defense and foreign policy.
U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., remembered Graham as both a longtime colleague and friend.
“I traveled the world with Lindsey, visiting dozens of countries across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. We argued, advocated, and legislated together for more than fifteen years, and I am stunned by his sudden passing," said Coons. “Of my colleagues, few have been able to frustrate and anger, amuse and engage me in a single conversation the way Lindsey could. I will deeply miss his humor, his global view, and his tireless optimism.
Former President Joe Biden also paid tribute.
“Lindsey and I served together in Congress for over a decade, and worked closely on many issues throughout the years. We traveled the world together as members of the Senate Foreign Relations committee. We disagreed often, and sometimes loudly," said Biden. "To his family, his staff, his constituents in South Carolina, and everyone who loved him: Jill and I are keeping you in our prayers.”
Under South Carolina law, McMaster will appoint someone to fill Graham's Senate seat until Jan. 3.