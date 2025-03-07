ELLENDALE Del.- A house fire on Willow Street in Ellendale was caused by a lithium-ion battery in a charging iPad, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Ellendale Fire Company responded to the fire Thursday after a neighbor heard a smoke detector and saw smoke coming from the back of the home. Fire crews arrived to find no immediate signs of a fire but noticed discoloration on the front windows. After entering the two-story home, firefighters confirmed a fire in the living room, which was extinguished with help from the Milton Fire Department.

Fire in Ellendale

(Ellendale Fire Company)

Investigators determined the fire started from a charging iPad left plugged in while the home was unoccupied.

Fire officials stress the importance of working smoke detectors in preventing injuries and property damage.

