Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK FOR FIRE SPREAD TODAY... There is an increased risk for fire spread today in New Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and northeastern Maryland. Minimum relative humidity values will fall to between 20 and 30 percent. This will be combined with west to northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. These conditions will support the rapid spread of any fires that ignite, which could quickly become difficult to control. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Be sure to properly extinguish or dispose of any potential ignition sources, including smoking materials such as cigarette butts. Refer to your state's forest fire management agency for more information on burn restrictions for your local area.