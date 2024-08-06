OCEAN VIEW, Del. –On Aug. 3, at about 11:06 p.m., an officer from the Ocean View Police Department (OVPD) observed a gray Hyundai Tucson speeding eastbound on Atlantic Avenue. The officer activated emergency lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver accelerated, initiating a pursuit.
The chase lasted about two minutes, ending when the car turned onto Kiki's Way, a dead-end road off Cedar Neck Road, and came to a controlled stop. Officers conducted a felony car stop and took the four occupants into custody without incident. A search of the car revealed a loaded 9mm handgun and marijuana.
The driver, a 17-year-old man from Waldorf, faces multiple charges, including:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Class B Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Under 18 (Class D Felony)
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Under 18 (Class D Felony)
- Possession of a Weapon with an Obliterated Serial Number (Class D Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Class D Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal First Offense (Class G Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana Under 18 (Misdemeanor)
- Reckless Endangering 2nd Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)
- Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor)
- Driving Vehicle at Unreasonable or Imprudent Speed (Violation)
- Overtaking a Vehicle on the Left (Violation)
The driver was committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $10,007 secured bond pending a future court appearance.
"We remain committed to maintaining the safety and security of our community. The diligent work of our officers in this incident exemplifies the dedication and bravery of our police force," said Chief Kenneth McLaughlin.
The OVPD was assisted by the Delaware State Police, Fenwick Island Police, Bethany Beach Police and DNREC Park Rangers.