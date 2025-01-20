Milton with snow

The streets and sidewalks of downtown Milton covered in snow and ice.

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The frigid cold weather on the coast has locals braving snow and icy roads as temperatures plummet.

Kevin Steele, an outdoor worker with Pro Exteriors, spent his Monday shift enduring freezing conditions.

"No matter how many times I come outside, it's not enjoyable," Steele said.  "As long as I keep moving, it's not so bad."

For others, like Michael Craig of Milton, these cold temps are pushing him down south.

"I'm going to Florida at the end of this week," Craig said.

Craig, who checks the weather frequently, expressed frustration with the unpredictable patterns.

With temperatures hovering around the teens, icy conditions persist, turning once-soft snow into hard, slippery ice.

Though the cold is unusual for the region, locals are making the best of it, bundling up and waiting for a thaw in the coming days.

