LEWES, Del. - Ice melt and winter supplies are flying off the shelves at Best Ace Hardware in Lewes as residents prepare for an upcoming storm, prompting the store to limit sales of ice melt to six bags per customer.

Assistant Manager Mike Clow said the surge in demand has led to temporary shortages as suppliers work to keep up.

“Lots of salt, lots of these jugs,” Clow said, referring to ice melt products. “It’s good for the sidewalks, good for your pets. We are limiting due to the shortage - the warehouse is getting slammed with orders. And I heard we’re getting a big order Friday for more salt to help our residents get prepped for the upcoming snow.”

Clow tells CoastTV that the store is currently down to one and quarter pallets of salt. 
Shoppers filled the aisles Tuesday stocking up on winter essentials, from ice melt to tools and equipment repairs.

Randy Davis, who stopped by the Lewes store, said he was preparing his snowblower ahead of the storm.

“Today I was getting my snowblower ready and it wouldn’t start,” Davis said. “I went on the internet and saw that Best had the plug I needed, so I ran down here and also got some ratchets for my toolkit to take the old one out and put the new one in.” Davis said, in reference to his snowblower battery. 

Store officials said the purchase limit is meant to ensure more customers can access ice melt as winter weather approaches, with additional shipments expected to arrive soon.

