REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Historical Society & Museum will host a lecture March 26 exploring the early development of South Rehoboth.
Local historian Paul Lovett will present From Farmland to Fairways: The Lost Story of South Rehoboth at 7 p.m. at Boardwalk Plaza Hotel.
The talk will examine how the former Thompson Farm property was purchased in the 1920s and subdivided into about 1,500 residential lots known as Rehoboth Heights, says the Rehoboth Beach Museum, the Thompson homestead later became the clubhouse for the Rehoboth Beach Country Club, which operated there until moving to its current location in 1966.
According to the museum, the presentation will also address racial restrictions written into some original property deeds, reflecting discriminatory practices common in many communities during that time.
The museum says tickets for the lecture are $25 and benefit the museum.