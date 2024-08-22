Madison Fire

A house fire on Taylors Island Road in Madison escalated to a second alarm Aug. 21, prompting mutual aid from Rescue Fire Company, which assisted with ventilation and overhaul. (Rescue Fire Company Cambridge, MD Facebook)

MADISON, Md. — A house fire in the 1100 block of Taylors Island Road escalated to a second alarm Aug. 21, drawing assistance from Rescue Fire Company.

The call for mutual aid came shortly after noon as Madison Volunteer Fire Company responded to reports of a working house fire. Upon arrival, first units reported heavy fire and smoke, prompting the on-scene chief to upgrade the incident to a second alarm.

Rescue Fire Company dispatched multiple units, totaling 11 members, to assist with ventilation and overhaul of the structure.

According to Rescue Fire Company, the family was not home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.