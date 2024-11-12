SALISBURY, Md. - Routine maintenance and repairs on the Circle Avenue Parking Garage will begin Nov. 12 and continue till Nov. 15, running from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. each night. While most work will be overnight, some daytime work may also be required as the project progresses over the coming months, says the city.
During repairs, traffic flow within the garage will change periodically, and drivers are urged to navigate cautiously, paying close attention to other cars and pedestrians. Some parking spaces will be temporarily inaccessible, but the city says there will still be plenty of parking available.
City officials emphasize that parking in the garage is still safe and the maintenance project is for long-term structural integrity of the facility.