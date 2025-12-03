BETHANY BEACH, Del. - A man was arrested Monday morning after leading police on a chase and hiding under a home following a domestic-related disturbance at a construction site near Kent Avenue and Collins Street, according to the Bethany Beach Police Department.
Police were dispatched around 8:54 a.m. for a wellbeing check after callers reported a construction flagger who appeared slumped over while working in the intersection. When officers arrived, the man got into a nearby car and drove away.
Another construction crew member on the scene then informed police that a "domestic-related" incident had just occurred between the man and another worker.
Officers attempted to stop the car, which led to a pursuit. The man drove south toward Fenwick Island before turning back north toward Bethany Beach. Bethany Beach police said they ended the chase when the car reached unsafe speeds and approached pedestrian areas.
Shortly afterward, the driver entered the South Coastal Library parking lot, struck a house while driving through private property, and then ran away into a nearby dead-end cul-de-sac.
A search began in the Bethany West development, with assistance from Delaware State Police Aviation and other nearby law enforcement agencies. Officers established a perimeter, and neighbors reported suspicious activity that helped narrow down the man's location.
At 11:04 a.m., police located the man hiding under a residence on Pebble Court and took him into custody.
As a precaution during the search, Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View was placed on lockdown to ensure the safety of students and staff. The lockdown was later lifted.
Police said the case remains an open investigation and additional details, including possible charges, will be released by the Bethany Beach Police Department at a later time.