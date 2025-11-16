LAUREL, Del. — A man is in critical condition after a house fire broke out late Saturday night, according to the Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The fire in the house, located just off Route 13, was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15. Firefighters from the Laurel Fire Department and other nearby companies arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a single-family home that was occupied at the time.
The fire marshal says firefighters entered the burning home and pulled out an unresponsive man. Emergency crews immediately began life-saving efforts before transporting him to Tidal Health Nanticoke Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
While the cause of the fire is under investigation, investigators estimate the damage at $80,000. No one else was hurt in the fire.