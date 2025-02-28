MILLSBORO, Del. - A Selbyville man was arrested Wednesday night for impersonating a police officer after he allegedly used flashing red and blue lights to pull over another driver.
Delaware State Police responded around 8:20 p.m. to a report of a suspicious car on Laurel Road near Millsboro Highway. A 23-year-old man from Laurel told police he had been driving east on Nine Foot Road when a white Dodge Magnum with Arizona registration pulled behind him and activated flashing emergency lights. As he started to pull over, the Dodge passed him and continued driving.
The man later saw the same car parked at a Royal Farms in Dagsboro. From a distance, he called 911 saying the car had tinted windows and a front push bar. Shortly after, the driver of the Dodge pulled up next to him and verbally confronted him before driving away, said DSP.
Troopers identified 19-year-old Blayden Rose of Selbyville as the driver. On Feb. 27, police contacted Rose, who agreed to come to Troop 4 for questioning. When he arrived, troopers said they saw red light-emitting diode lights mounted above the rear windshield of his car.
Following the investigation, Rose was charged with impersonating a Police Officer (Felony) and harassment. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on his own recognizance.