Man sentenced to 40 years for sexual abuse of a minor in Wicomico County

SALISBURY, Md. - Derrick Henderson, 51, was sentenced March 12 to 40 years in prison after a Wicomico County jury convicted him of sexually abusing a minor in his household.
Chief Judge Kathleen L. Beckstead of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County imposed the sentence. Henderson was convicted Dec. 3, 2025, following a two-day jury trial of sexual abuse of a minor, attempted second-degree rape, attempted fourth-degree sexual offense and sexual solicitation of a minor.
Prosecutors said the abuse occurred in 2024 while Henderson was on probation for a separate criminal conviction and had a major prior criminal record.
If released, Henderson will be under lifetime sexual offender supervision and must register as a Tier III sex offender for life.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dykes said, “The survivor in this case displayed immense courage in disclosing the sexual abuse, and in testifying at trial. I hope the Court’s powerful sentence in this case has afforded this survivor some degree of peace.”