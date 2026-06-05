MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. - Mardela High School senior Ava Twilley has been named the 2025-26 Gatorade Maryland Softball Player of the Year.
The award, now in its 41st year, recognizes the nation’s top high school athletes for excellence in athletics, academics and community involvement. Twilley was selected as Maryland’s top softball player after a standout senior season that helped lead Mardela to another state championship, according to the Wicomico County Public Schools.
The 5-foot-10 right-handed pitcher guided the Warriors to a perfect 26-0 record and a second consecutive Class 1A state title. The undefeated season set a Maryland single-season state record for victories, said WPCS. Twilley finished the season with a 17-0 record in the pitching circle, posting a 0.29 earned run average and 208 strikeouts. She allowed just 17 hits in 96 innings.
In the state championship game, Twilley threw a one-hitter and hit a home run in Mardela’s 11-0 victory over Boonsboro High School. At the plate, she batted .639 with five home runs, 35 RBIs and a .709 on-base percentage. Twilley is also a four-time Bayside South Player of the Year.
“Ava was dominant a year ago on their way to a state championship, and she’s risen to an even higher level this spring,” said Scott Kurtz, head coach of Decatur High School. “Ava is the best two-way player I’ve seen in my 12 years as a parent and coach.”
Off the field, Twilley has maintained a weighted 4.56 GPA and has signed a written letter of athletic aid to continue her softball career at Mississippi State University, said WPCS.
She has also volunteered with Santa’s Angels, which provides Christmas experiences to children and families in need, participated in community beautification projects and worked with the Special Olympics.
As part of the Gatorade Player of the Year program, each recipient receives a grant to donate to a social impact partner. Since its inception, the program has provided more than $6.4 million in grants to more than 2,200 organizations.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program honors athletes in 12 sports across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., recognizing 610 student-athletes each year, said the school district.