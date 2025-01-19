PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore will host the 11th Biennial National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Educational Partnership Program with Minority Serving Institutions Education and Science Forum, March 4-6.
The event, organized by the Living Marine Resources Cooperative Science Center, will focus on critical marine and environmental issues with the theme, "Innovate, Educate, Sustain: Preparing Tomorrow's Stewards for Oceans, Coastal, and Atmospheric Challenges."
“We support the NOAA goal of maintaining healthy oceans, and the fisheries, habitats, and biodiversity within them, by fostering research on essential fish habitats, aquaculture and seafood safety, quantitative fishery science and socio-economic aspects of marine fisheries,” said LMRCSC Director Paulinus Chigbu.
The forum will kick off Tuesday, March 4, with a plenary session featuring members of Congress and senior NOAA officials. Attendees can also explore a research poster presentation highlighting the latest marine studies by renowned researchers, college students and postdoctoral fellows.
Over the next two days, the forum will feature panels, seminars and an awards ceremony for research presentations on March 6. Topics include extreme weather, fisheries, aquaculture, seafood safety and socio-economic aspects of marine ecosystems.