SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Mark Schaeffer, Sussex County Councilman for the 3rd District, has secured the endorsement of the Delaware Fraternal Order of Police at the organization’s annual conference on Oct. 11, at the Atlantic Sands Hotel in Rehoboth Beach.
Justin King, editor for the Delaware State FOP Lodge, expressed the group’s support.
"The Delaware FOP is honored to endorse and support the reelection of Mark Schaeffer to continue his service to the citizens of Sussex County," King said.
"Councilman Schaeffer has always had the back of our police officers and first responders. He has proven himself to be a leader and strong advocate during his career as a commissioner at the Delaware River and Bay Authority, mayor of Little Creek and Smyrna, and now as a councilman in Sussex County."
Schaeffer is running for another term to represent the 3rd District on the Sussex County Council.