MARK SCHAEFFER, SUSSEX COUNTY COUNCIL 3RD DISTRICT REELECTION ENDORSED BY DELAWARE FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE

Left to right: Al Weir (Chaplain of FOP Lodge 2), Jamie Leonard (President

of the Delaware State Lodge) Mark Schaeffer, (Sussex County Council),

Sherman Littleton (Lodge #2 representative to the State Lodge), Todd Smith

(2nd Vice President of Sussex Lodge #2), Justin King, (Editor for the

Delaware State Lodge)

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Mark Schaeffer, Sussex County Councilman for the 3rd District, has secured the endorsement of the Delaware Fraternal Order of Police at the organization’s annual conference on Oct. 11, at the Atlantic Sands Hotel in Rehoboth Beach.

Justin King, editor for the Delaware State FOP Lodge, expressed the group’s support.

"The Delaware FOP is honored to endorse and support the reelection of Mark Schaeffer to continue his service to the citizens of Sussex County," King said.

"Councilman Schaeffer has always had the back of our police officers and first responders. He has proven himself to be a leader and strong advocate during his career as a commissioner at the Delaware River and Bay Authority, mayor of Little Creek and Smyrna, and now as a councilman in Sussex County."

Schaeffer is running for another term to represent the 3rd District on the Sussex County Council.

Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.

