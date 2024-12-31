MARYLAND - After more than eight years of distinguished service, Accelerant Detection Canine Zorro will retire on Dec. 31, marking the end of its career with the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The black Labrador retriever, known for his keen sense of smell and dedication, has been a crucial partner to his handler, Deputy Chief Fire Marshal John Nelson, and an asset to fire investigations in Maryland and beyond says the office.
During his career, K-9 Zorro worked on countless fire investigations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia and the District of Columbia. In addition to his investigative work, Zorro played a key role in public education, meeting thousands of people through demonstrations and events.
Zorro’s career began through the Puppies Behind Bars program, which trains incarcerated individuals to raise service dogs for veterans, first responders and law enforcement. From there, he was acquired by the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, where he underwent specialized training in accelerant detection. Zorro and Nelson graduated from ATF Accelerant Detection Canine Class #117 in December 2016.
Using his heightened sense of smell, Zorro could identify accelerants like gasoline, lighter fluid and kerosene—critical evidence in arson investigations. As a food-reward canine, Zorro’s training involved daily exercises totaling over 130,000 repetitions during his career, where he was rewarded with food from Nelson’s hand. His retirement means he will now enjoy his meals in a bowl, a well-deserved change after years of service.
"From working with these amazing dogs each day for the last 16 years to meeting some incredible investigators and touching the lives of children and adults alike during this time, I wouldn't change a thing. The work these K-9s do each day to help solve the crime of arson is invaluable, and I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with these two dogs." said Deputy Chief Nelson.
There are currently fewer than 70 ATF Accelerant Detection Canine teams across the United States and Canada.