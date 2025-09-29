MARYLAND- Starting Oct. 1, Marylanders with developmental or intellectual disabilities will have the option to add a butterfly symbol to their driver’s license, state ID or moped permit, thanks to a new law known as Eric’s ID Law.
Passed as House Bill 707 and Senate Bill 618, the legislation was inspired by Eric Carpenter-Grantham, a man with high-functioning autism, and the advocacy of his mother, Linda Carpenter-Grantham. The law aims to promote understanding and safety during interactions with first responders, while preserving personal privacy.
The symbol can be added in person at an Maryland Department of Transportation branch, through a self-service kiosk or online through a myMVA account. The optional symbol will be available at no charge said MVA.
The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration will host a press conference at 10 a.m. on Oct. 1 at the MVA White Oak Branch in Silver Spring to unveil the new hidden disabilities designation.