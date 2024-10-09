CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. - Law enforcement agencies from Maryland and Delaware, including the Caroline County Sheriff's Office, Maryland State Police, Natural Resources Police and Delaware State Police, were engaged in an active search for Joshua Kyle Murphy early, Oct. 9. Murphy, 35, is wanted by both the Caroline County Sheriff's Office and Delaware State Police after fleeing from authorities.
Murphy is wanted in Maryland on two counts of theft as well as a charge of breaking and entering. He is described by police as a white male, 5’9” tall, weighing approximately 215 pounds.
As of 11:40 a.m., authorities have discontinued the active search for Murphy, though he remains at large. The Caroline County Sheriff's Office emphasizes that residents should remain vigilant and report any sightings or information about Murphy's location to 911 or their local law enforcement.
While the search has been officially suspended, law enforcement units will maintain a presence in the area. Officials strongly advise the public not to approach Murphy if he's spotted.