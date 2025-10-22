DELMARVA - As Halloween approaches, police departments across Maryland and Delaware are reminding families to stay safe while enjoying the season’s festivities as they offer fun, community-focused alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating.
From trunk-or-treat events to patrol-monitored trick-or-treat routes, law enforcement agencies are encouraging the public to participate in safe, family-friendly celebrations.
In Delaware, the state police in partnership with the DMV, will host their annual Trunk or Treat at the Georgetown DMV on Thursday, October 30, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The event promises treats, costumes and a secure environment for kids to celebrate.
The Millsboro Police Department will also welcome trick-or-treaters and their families at Millsboro Town Hall on Halloween night, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In Lewes, trick-or-treating will take place on October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with police saying they will be providing a watchful presence along Kings Highway to Devries Circle. While the road won’t be closed this year, officers will be monitoring the area to ensure safety. Lewes police strongly encourage parents to accompany their children door-to-door.
In Ocean View, the annual Cops and Goblins event will return to John West Park on October 25, offering early Halloween fun from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event features games, candy and a chance for kids to interact with local officers in a festive setting.
Across the state line in Maryland, similar events are planned. The Maryland State Police will host their Annual Trunk or Treat at their headquarters on October 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., welcoming families for a night of safe Halloween fun.
In Salisbury, a Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat is scheduled for October 29 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Maryland State Police - Salisbury barrack. Costumes are optional, and police say the event is free and open to the public, with treats available while supplies last and some mascot appearances.
Police are using these events to promote not just seasonal spirit, but also safety, urging families to follow basic Halloween precautions, such as wearing visible costumes, staying in groups, using sidewalks where available and inspecting candy before eating it.
Local departments also remind drivers to be especially cautious on Halloween night, reduce speed in residential areas, and watch for children crossing streets.