MARYLAND -Gov. Wes Moore (D) and the Governor's Office of Crime Prevention and Policy announced $10 million in fiscal year 2027 Protection Against Hate Crimes grants for more than 100 nonprofit organizations, houses of worship and community centers across 16 Maryland counties and Baltimore.
The grants will support security measures for organizations serving people who may be targeted because of their race, religion, sexual orientation or disability status. Funding can be used for security guards, access control systems, surveillance cameras, facility improvements, emergency communication systems and staff training.
“The safety and security of all Marylanders is my top priority, so we are drawing a hard line because we have no tolerance for hate,” Moore said. “We are committed to protecting and ensuring safe and sacred spaces stay that way by investing in non-profit organizations, houses of worship and community centers to protect and honor every community that makes our state so diverse and special."
Recipients include synagogues, mosques, LGBTQ+ community organizations and other groups across Maryland. Awards range from equipment upgrades for smaller congregations to multilayered security improvements at larger institutions serving thousands of people each week.
“People want to feel safe when they gather to worship or participate in community activities. When a violent actor targets people because of their race or religion– it destabilizes our sense of security,” GOCPP Executive Director Dorothy Lennig said. “That is why our PAHC grant funding is so sought after. It is a tangible way to reclaim that sense of safety for our grantees and those that they serve.”
The program allows houses of worship and community organizations serving vulnerable communities to seek funding for armed security, reinforced doors and windows, cameras, lighting and security systems with lockdown features designed to protect against active shooters.
The Pride Center of Maryland also received funding through the program.
“Protection Against Hate Crime funding has strengthened the Pride Center of Maryland’s ability to protect, educate, and support the communities we serve… at a time of heightened concern associated with the Trump administration’s anti-LGBTQ/SGL (same-gender-loving) policies and pressures,” Pride Center of Maryland CEO Cleo Manago said. “PAHC funding helps us do more than improve physical security—it strengthens our community’s knowledge, preparedness, connection to resources, and ability to respond to hate with greater awareness and support.”