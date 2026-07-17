MARYLAND -The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is awarding $11.2 million through the Whole Watershed Fund to support 30 restoration projects across five key watersheds, continuing the state's effort to improve water quality, restore habitats and strengthen community partnerships.
The fiscal year 2027 funding, established through the Whole Watershed Act, will support projects in the Antietam Creek, Baltimore Harbor, Newport Bay, Severn River and Upper Choptank River watersheds, along with three agricultural focus areas and two cross-state collaborative areas.
Each watershed will receive $2 million in project funding and an additional $250,000 for watershed monitoring.
“The Whole Watershed Program extends beyond implementation, creating new partnerships, connecting with other funding sources, and facilitating program opportunities,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz said. “This collaborative and science-based framework ensures that restoration work delivers tangible benefits to both the environment and the Marylanders who depend on it.”
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the Whole Watershed Program is a five-year initiative designed to provide technical and financial resources to help the state meet its clean water goals.
During the program's inaugural fiscal year, the state completed its first restoration project by installing two bioretention cells in Annapolis to filter stormwater runoff entering the Severn River. The program also leveraged additional funding to stabilize 1,600 feet of severe stream erosion in the Antietam Creek watershed. That work reconnected floodplains, created new wildlife habitat and expanded opportunities for community engagement.
For fiscal year 2027, the 30 newly funded projects were selected through a collaborative process involving watershed sponsors and the state management team. Planned restoration efforts include:
- Conserving more than 250 acres along Antietam Creek.
- Launching an environmental workforce development program in Baltimore.
- Installing residential stormwater management practices and upgrading septic systems in Ridgely.
- Restoring 114 acres of marshland near Ocean City to improve coastal resilience.
- Completing 1,150 feet of stream restoration in Eastport to treat significant drainage areas.
The department said the program shifts Maryland's restoration strategy from isolated projects to a watershed-focused approach that provides sustained financial and technical support. More than 75 partners, including local governments, colleges and universities, nonprofit organizations and other groups, are participating statewide.
Project sponsors are contributing more than $11 million in leveraged funding, bringing the total investment for this round of projects to approximately $22 million.
As the program enters its second year, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said it will continue working with project sponsors on monitoring plans, financing strategies, implementation efforts, community engagement and identifying additional technical and financial resources.