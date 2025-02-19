ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A bill introduced in the Maryland House Judiciary Committee seeks to mandate local cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in removing individuals in the country illegally.
House Bill 85 (HB 85), introduced by Delegate Nino Mangione (R-District 42A), was presented during a Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
If enacted in Maryland, the legislation would prohibit the implementation of sanctuary policies in a county or municipality and require a county or municipality to fully cooperate with ICE.
Before the bill moves forward, several steps must occur before it comes up for a vote.