Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... North central Sussex County in southern Delaware... Southern Kent County in central Delaware... Northeastern Talbot County in eastern Maryland... Southeastern Queen Anne's County in northeastern Maryland... Northern Caroline County in eastern Maryland... * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 525 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oakland, or 9 miles southeast of Centerville, moving east at 45 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR NORTHERN CAROLINE COUNTY AND DOVER AIR FORCE BASE. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Locations impacted include... Dover, Milford, Denton, Harrington, Camden, Greensboro, Oakland, Ridgely, Bowers, Goldsboro, Queen Anne, Woodside, Viola, Rising Sun-Lebanon, Jumptown, Hazlettville, Dover Base Housing, Sandtown, Rising Sun, and Carville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central and southern Delaware...and eastern and northeastern Maryland. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly NJ. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central and southern Delaware...and eastern and northeastern Maryland. && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH