MARYLAND- Canadian wildfires sweeping smoke across the Northeast have caused The Maryland Department of the Environment to announce a purple alert issued for Maryland.
The Maryland Department of the Environment states that a purple alert means the air quality index is very unhealthy. It advises Marylanders to expect these unhealthy air quality conditions Friday through much of Saturday. This comes as smoke and fine particles produced from the wildfires continue to spread. The Canadian Wildland Fire Information System states that as of July 17, over 6.6 million acres have burned this year.
The department is advising Marylanders to follow the Air Quality Action Guide. It recommends for a purple alert, the following:
- If you have lung or heart disease, stay indoors.
- Air conditioning can improve the air quality indoors.
- Masks, like N95s, KN95s, will reduce the particles that you breathe, but they can also make it harder to breathe, and hot conditions can make that worse.
- Be alert for breathing problems in children, especially children with lung problems like asthma.
- Check on neighbors and relatives with chronic health problems.
The state of Maryland states those most at risk are: people with asthma, COPD, heart disease, older adults, pregnant women, young children, and anyone who works or exercises outdoors at higher risk. They recommend:
- Avoid any physical activity outdoors
- Keep windows and doors closed; run air conditioning on recirculate if you have it.
- If you have a portable air purifier, use it in the room where you spend the most time.
- If you must be outside: Keep it brief, take it easy, and consider a well-fitting N95 or KN95 mask, which reduces smoke particle exposure.
Gov. Wes Moore said, "At-risk populations should stay indoors and keep your windows closed to keep yourself safe. Please make sure to check in on your family, neighbors and loved ones."
To see current conditions, check the AirNow's interactive air quality map.
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