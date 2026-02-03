MARYLAND -The Maryland House on Monday approved legislation to redraw the state’s congressional map, sending the proposal to the state Senate, where its future remains uncertain.
The proposed map, backed by Gov. Wes Moore and national Democrats, could allow Democrats to pick up an additional seat in this year’s midterm elections. The bill would significantly reshape the 1st Congressional District, which includes the entire Eastern Shore and is currently represented by Republican Rep. Andy Harris.
Under the plan, Cecil County and parts of Harford and Baltimore counties would be removed from the district. In their place, heavily Democratic areas of Anne Arundel and Howard counties would be added, a move that could potentially unseat Harris.
Despite support from the governor and House Democrats, Senate President Bill Ferguson (D) has remained strongly opposed to the effort. Ferguson has described the proposal as “objectively unconstitutional,” raising questions about whether the bill can advance in the upper chamber.
Maryland is seen as one of Democrats’ few opportunities in a national redistricting battle, as both parties seek new electoral advantages in their fight for control of the U.S. House.
Moore formed an advisory commission on redistricting that gathered public input for weeks before proposing a new map. The Democratic-controlled House passed the plan Monday by a 99-37 vote.
The legislation would take effect for the 2026 elections. It also includes a constitutional amendment that would be placed before voters to decide whether the map should also apply to the following two election cycles.
On Jan. 22, Harris criticized the proposal, saying the Senate president calls it “objectively unconstitutional,” and adding, “See you in court, Wes!”
Moore defended the House vote Monday night, saying, “Tonight, the House took an important step to strengthen our democracy and ensure Maryland’s representation reflects the will of the people."
“At the same time, Republican leaders are already moving aggressively to further redraw maps ahead of 2026, Moore stated. "And with the U.S. Supreme Court poised to issue rulings that could weaken key voting rights protections, we cannot afford to sit on the sidelines.”
Harris filed to run for re-election on Monday.