MARYLAND- No more, no less, but about the same for Maryland hunters during the 2024 deer hunting season opener. According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Maryland hunters recorded a total harvest of 10,889 deer.
Last year’s opening weekend resulted in a total of 10,905 deer. The department says this year’s harvest comprised 4,947 antlered and 5,605 antlerless white-tailed deer, alongside 181 antlered and 156 antlerless sika deer. Despite subfreezing temperatures and strong winds, the agency says hunters succeeded in the season's importance for managing the state’s deer population. The two-week gun season, a staple of Maryland’s hunting calendar, will continue through Dec. 14.
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the harvest accounted for 2,803 deer on Sunday alone. This is over 25 percent of the weekend total, although Sunday hunting is prohibited in some counties. The department says that Region B, including Queen Anne’s County, Worcester County, and Wicomico County experienced a 13 percent rise in antlerless deer harvested, balancing a 10 percent drop in antlered harvests. As a nod to future experienced hunters, the Maryland DNR says junior hunters also made a significant impact, reporting a 12 percent increase in harvest during Junior Deer Hunt Days on Nov. 16-17, with 2,490 deer taken.