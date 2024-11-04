MARYLAND - With grasses along the coast suffering from a lack of rainfall, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources has implemented a statewide ban on open-air burning, effective since November 1, to prevent wildfires. The ban, covering bonfires, charcoal grilling, fire pits, and campfires, comes as Maryland and surrounding regions experience little to no rain over the past several weeks.
Matt Owens, the fire marshal for Worcester County, noted the rarity of such a comprehensive ban. “I’ve worked with Worcester County for 28 years now, and in that time, it’s only been about four times that the state has enacted a burn ban,” Owens said.
The dry conditions have led to an increased risk of fires, with counties across Delmarva reporting parched landscapes. Owens cautioned that seemingly minor actions, like discarding a cigarette, could easily spark a dangerous blaze. “Throwing a discarded cigarette out the window can start a brush fire,” he explained. “With the wind, that fire can spread quickly before emergency personnel can arrive to extinguish it.”
In Delaware, similar restrictions are in place, and fire officials are urging the public to exercise caution. Millville Fire Captain Doug Scott stressed the importance of compliance with the burn ban. “We really want to urge everyone. The burn ban is in effect, and it’s so dry that any spark can cause a significant issue this time of year,” Scott said.
According to Owens, the statewide ban will remain in effect until the area begins to see more rain.