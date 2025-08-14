Maryland lawmakers serve food to spotlight $20 minimum wage push.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Certain Maryland lawmakers traded their suits for aprons this week, serving food in Ocean City as part of a campaign to raise the state’s minimum wage to $20 an hour by 2030.
The event was organized by One Fair Wage, a group advocating for equal pay for all workers, including those who rely on tips. While Maryland’s minimum wage is currently $15 an hour, tipped workers earn just $3.63 before tips.
“We shouldn’t have folks who are making $3.63 an hour and trying to find child care during a child care crisis, during a housing crisis, trying to find an affordable place to live,” said Del. Dana Jones, D-Anne Arundel.
Supporters say the increase would help thousands of workers make ends meet. Restaurant server Nykea Rahredding said there are days she works an eight-hour shift and leaves with only $40 in tips.
The proposal has also drawn opposition. Del. Wayne Hartman, R-Worcester, said a higher minimum wage could discourage businesses from hiring young workers. “My daughter was 14 years old when she started working at Candy Kitchen in Ocean City,” Hartman said. “If they had to pay a 14-year-old $20 an hour, I think they would think twice before hiring those youth.”
The bill includes tax credits to help small businesses adjust to the higher wages, but opponents argue some companies still would not be able to absorb the cost and might pass it on to consumers.
The legislation must pass the General Assembly before going to voters for final approval in a statewide referendum in November 2026.