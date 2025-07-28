Maryland man sets state record on first offshore fishing trip

MARYLAND- Jack Dorman of Mt. Airy is the new Maryland state record holder for false albacore in the Atlantic Division, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
The department reported that Dorman’s 26.0-pound catch surpassed the previous state record of 23.5 pounds, which was set earlier this month.
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Dorman, 22, was fishing offshore near the Jackspot and the 20-Fathom Line on July 20. He was aboard the charter boat Game On, captained by Scott Stapleford of Ocean City. It was his first offshore fishing trip, and the department said the false albacore was the first fish caught that day.
The fish was weighed on a certified scale at Sunset Marina in Ocean City, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.