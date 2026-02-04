MARYLAND -The Maryland Senate on Tuesday passed the Democratic sponsored Senate Bill 1, which would require a state commission to develop a policy banning police officers from wearing face coverings while on duty. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has maintained that the coverings are needed due to the practice of doxing by those opposed to immigration policy.
The bill cleared the Senate by a 31-13 vote. However, an advice letter dated Jan. 21 from Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown indicates the legislation would likely be unconstitutional to enforce, raising questions about whether the proposal can withstand legal challenges if it becomes law.
On the same day, lawmakers also advanced legislation aimed at ending Maryland’s participation in federal immigration enforcement partnerships with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The Maryland House and Senate both passed versions of bills that would ban 287(g) cooperating agreements. House Bill 444 passed by a 99-40 vote, while Senate Bill 245 passed by a 32-12 vote. Both measures are considered emergency legislation, meaning they would take effect immediately upon approval by the governor.
Currently, eight Maryland jurisdictions have 287(g) agreements with ICE. Some of those agreements require local jails to check the immigration status of detainees and transfer undocumented people to ICE for deportation.
Under another version of the 287(g) program, ICE deputizes local officers to assist the federal agency in executing warrants for undocumented individuals.
The bills now await further legislative action and potential approval by Governor Wes Moore (D).